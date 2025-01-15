Syndication: Detroit Free Press

Three-time national champion head coach Urban Meyer is getting a rather significant honor.

On Wednesday afternoon, the National Football Foundation announced that Urban Meyer will be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame as part of the class of 2025.

Meyer, of course, is a three-time national champion, winning titles with the Florida Gators following the 2006 and 2008 seasons as well as with the Ohio State Buckeyes following the 2014 season. He also led Utah to an undefeated season in 2004 and led Ohio State to an undefeated 12-0 season in 2012 when they were not eligible for the postseason.

.@CoachUrbanMeyer will be inducted into the Class of 2025 College Football Hall of Fame 🏆🌰 pic.twitter.com/MjYpN8yR1G — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) January 15, 2025

Across his 17 total seasons as an FBS head coach at Bowling Green, Utah, Florida, and Ohio State, Meyer finished his career with a winning percentage of .854 – the third-highest FBS winning percentage ever. He also has the best winning percentage in FBS since World War II.

Needless to say, this is a pretty significant and well-deserved honor for Meyer, and it led to a lot of reactions on social media.

Meyer is retired from coaching and currently serves as an analyst for Fox Sports.