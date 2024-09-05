Jack Gruber-USA TODAY

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz has not exactly been a good omen for his favorite sports teams in big games. As a result, it sounds like Texas Longhorns fans want him to stay far away from this week’s matchup between the Longhorns and the Michigan Wolverines.

The Ted Cruz sports “curse” goes back to last year’s MLB postseason when the Houston Astros lost every game he attended during their postseason run – including Game 7 of the World Series – with him in attendance. It continued when the Texas Longhorns lost the College Football Playoff semifinal game to the Washington Huskies with him in the stands. Then, just a few weeks later, the Dallas Cowboys suffered a blowout loss to the Green Bay Packers in the playoffs with Cruz in attendance.

The most recent victim of the “curse” was the Texas A&M Aggies, who fell to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in a prime-time showdown over the weekend as Cruz watched from the stands.

Great to be at Kyle Field to cheer on Texas A&M tonight as they kick off the season against Notre Dame. Gig ‘Em! 👍 pic.twitter.com/Pp0pIYJuPq — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) September 1, 2024

“Great to be at Kyle Field to cheer on Texas A&M tonight as they kick off the season against Notre Dame. Gig ‘Em!” Cruz said in a post on X, the social media website that was formerly known as Twitter.

Clearly, his attendance at games does not bode well for the team he is supporting. As a result, Longhorns fans want him to stay away from this weekend’s showdown with Michigan.

Lose our number — Texas (@texas) September 1, 2024

Senator, Please attend as many Aggie games as you like. But for the love of God, please stay away from Longhorn games this season. — Carlos Turnbull (@cturnbull1968) September 1, 2024

If I see this dude at a Longhorn game I will immediately post “as a former Republican” stuff on main telling people to vote for Allred. — Longhorn Sloth (@LonghornSloth) September 1, 2024

tune in next week when Ted Cruz pretends to be a UTexas fan and gives them his usual kiss of death against Michigan — Quantius Pilate (@GOPMoreLikeGQP) September 1, 2024

Glad you had fun senator. Stay away from @TexasFootball please https://t.co/JEAHYqDy6J — alay 🤘🏾 (@mehtabeta77) September 1, 2024

We’ll have to see whether or not Cruz listens.

[Ted Cruz]