Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian has made it crystal clear that Quinn Ewers will once again be the team’s starting quarterback over Arch Manning when he returns from his injury, and he spoke on that decision a little bit this week.

During his press conference, Steve Sarkisian explained that there has been no gamesmanship whatsoever when it comes to the team’s decision at quarterback. He has been open and honest about the decision both to the team and to the media.

“It’s just me being honest. I sleep better when I’m honest,” Sarkisian said according to On3. “So, just being honest. I mean, that’s how I genuinely feel.”

“I speak to it like I would anything else. I try to be very matter of fact with y’all. So I don’t feel like I’m trying to send messages or mix messages or anything,” Sarkisian said. “It’s just that that’s how I feel.”

As for the decision itself, Sarkisian simply said that Ewers earned the job and it will remain his when he’s healthy.

“You know, Quinn has earned and deserved that right to be our starting quarterback,” Sarkisian said.

“Arch has continued to work really hard. Like I said, we’re fortunate to have him and the player that he is, the leader that he is as well.”

Sarkisian acknowledged that having two quarterbacks worthy of the starting role is a good position to be in.

“It’s a very fortunate situation that we’re in that, again, doesn’t happen very often the way that it does but we happen to be in that position right now,” Sarkisian said.

