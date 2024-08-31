Syndication: Detroit Free Press.

The Texas Longhorns opened their season with a dominant 52-0 win over Colorado State to open the 2024 college football season, but it doesn’t sound like head coach Steve Sarkisian thinks the performance will be good enough to beat the defending national champion Michigan Wolverines next week.

During an interview after the game, Steve Sarkisian sent a pretty clear message to the Michigan Wolverines about just how much respect he has for that program as he indicated that he thinks his team will have to play “a lot better than we did today” when they take on Michigan next week.

“Well, we got to play better than we did today,” Sarkisian said after the game on Saturday afternoon according to On3. “It’s another opportunity, a great challenge. They’re the national champs, on the road. So, we got to play good football.”

The Longhorns will travel to Ann Arbor next week for a showdown with the defending national champions. While this year’s Michigan team will look much different than last year’s with a new head coach and quarterback, it is still one of the more talented teams in the country and it sounds like Sarkisian is expecting a hard-fought game from them.

