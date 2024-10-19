Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

Texas quarterback Arch Manning is set to serve as the No. 2 quarterback for the second straight week following the return from injury for Quinn Ewers. And while this is naturally not what Manning would have wanted, his attitude towards this decision from head coach Steve Sarkisian has been overwhelmingly positive.

Sarkisian discussed the team’s quarterback situation during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Friday, crediting both Manning and Ewers for how they have managed the rather unusual situation this season where both have performed quite well as the starter.

“I give both those guys a lot of credit for how they’ve handled this,” said Sarkisian. “I think Arch is Quinn’s biggest supporter. And when Arch was playing, I think Quinn was his biggest supporter. That’s a really cool sign of a great team. The teammates that they are and the way they support one another. It’s not easy when the backup goes in and he might get a louder ovation than you as the starter.

“It is what it is. But I think the acknowledgment of that, understanding the situation. Those guys like I said, supporting one another. I think that’s been huge. One thing I know about Quinn. Big games come, that guy shows up. He has played really good football for us in all the big games we’ve been in. Obviously, we’ve got a big one here tomorrow and I expect that guy to show up.”

“I give Quinn Ewers and Arch Manning a lot of credit for how they’ve handled this.. They’re both each others biggest supporter and that’s a sign of a great team” ~ @CoachSark #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/LiovpOnl6A — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) October 18, 2024

Unless we see another injury for Ewers, it sure sounds like this is his Texas team. But at least Manning is approaching things in a way that Steve Sarkisian seems to respect a whole lot.

[Pat McAfee on X]