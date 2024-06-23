Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Deion Sanders has long maintained that his son, Shedeur Sanders, would be one of the top picks in the 2025 NFL Draft. And prominent NFL Draft expert seems to agree with that assessment.

During a recent appearance on NFL Live, NFL Draft analyst Matt Miller of ESPN had some high praise for Shedeur Sanders, speaking highly of the accuracy that he showed during the 2023 season.

“Man, the jump last year from Jackson State – a lower level of competition – to Colorado. You expected some bumps, some acclimation. There was none of that,” Miller said according to On3. “He came out just throwing missiles from Day 1. It’s the surgical accuracy from Shedeur Sanders. And a lot of folks hear that name, we know he’s Deion’s son. You think, ‘Oh, he’s gonna be this prolific runner. He’s gonna be this huge-armed quarterback.’ That’s not his game.

“He’s 6-foot-2, 215 pounds. He carves you up with accuracy, with timing. And he trusts that accuracy to make throws that a lot of college quarterbacks aren’t going to attempt to make.”

Sanders was even successful despite an extremely poor offensive line. And Miller seems to think that could be improved this year.

“You do see a lot of off-platform from him because their offensive line was the worst offensive line in college football last year,” Miller said. “Their defense was probably the worst defense in college football last year. So he had to play some hero ball. But he showed his toughness, his leadership and I cannot get over the great accuracy that he shows to all levels of the field. They return almost their entire receiver corps. Xavier Weaver, the only player they lost from last year’s class.

“He’s gonna have his guys out there – he’s gonna have Hunter, he’s gonna have Horn. I expect a big year, even a bigger year than what we saw last year, from Shedeur Sanders.”

We’ll have to see how Sanders performs this season, but Miller seems to think that he’s set up for success.

