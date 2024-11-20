Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

The Ohio State Buckeyes haven’t looked especially impressive this season despite only having one loss so far on the year. The Buckeyes have a chance to flip the narrative this weekend when they host the fifth-ranked Indiana Hoosiers in Columbus.

Unfortunately, a terrible injury suffered during practice is going to make the top-five showdown a lot harder for Buckeyes.

“Ohio State starting center Seth McLaughlin suffered a torn Achilles tendon during practice today, another significant setback for the Buckeyes’ offensive line,” reported Ohio State reporter Joey Kaufman.

Fans reacted to the news on social media.

“I hate this stuff. Worst part of the game by far. Best of luck to him and hope his backup plays his tail off. A healthy, full speed Ohio state is good for college football,” one fan said on Twitter.

“I hate Ohio State, but I hate this more for Seth. A really unfortunate thing, and I hope he keeps his head up and maybe can get a medical redshirt,” one fan added.

“Hate seeing this, anytime, but heartbreaking at the end of this season with the new playoff system in place,” one fan added.

“And with that OSU fans can likely wave any shot of a national title out the window,” one fan added.

It’ll be interesting to see if the Buckeyes can still compete without their star center.