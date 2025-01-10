An Oregon football helmet is carried during practice with the Oregon Ducks Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024 at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Ore.

Former Oregon Ducks wide receiver Ryan Pellum is now in trouble with the law.

Police arrested Pellum this week following a Christmas Day incident where he allegedly pistol-whipped someone in his home state of California.

“A probable cause affidavit with a fugitive from justice charge filed in Lane County Circuit Court said that Ryan Tristan Chance Taylor, who is also known as Ryan Pellum and is a wide receiver for the Ducks who just entered the transfer portal, allegedly caused an injury to the victim’s head that required stitches,” the KEZI report read.

Police filed a nationwide extradited warrant in order to pursue Pellum and arrest him on a warrant.

According to KEZI, “Court documents show that Eugene police located Taylor at an apartment on Gateway Street in Springfield and observed him coming and going from the residence.”

The report continued, saying, “Police contacted him there on Wednesday, and Taylor allegedly told police that he knew he had a warrant in California because people were calling him about it, but he didn’t elaborate further, according to court records.”

The report said Pellum will be due back in court on January 23 in California, according to the court records. They also said he’s currently not being held, as someone posted bail for the former Ducks wide receiver.

Pellum recently entered the NCAA transfer portal and is no longer enrolled at the University of Oregon.