Aug 31, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney reacts after a call by an official a during the first quarter of the 2024 Aflac Kickoff Game against the Georgia Bulldogs Bulldogs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

The Clemson Tigers struggled heavily in their season opener against the No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday. And former NFL wide receiver Roddy White had a rather interesting reasoning as for why in his eyes.

Clemson struggled in nearly every facet of the game, recording just 188 yards of total offense. Meanwhile, Georgia quarterback Carson Beck and company had no issues moving the ball on offense, racking up 447 total yards of offense.

It was largely a non-competitive game once it got into the second half of action. And according to Roddy White, this is a recruiting issue for Clemson, saying that the program has “too many white guys” on their roster.

“Clemson got way to many white dudes on the field on offense this ain’t them,” wrote White on X. “U mean to tell me u only got one black dude out there making plays? That’s a recruiting problem.”

Whether you agree with White in his sentiment here, one major criticism that cannot be ignored is the fact that Clemson has not had a single player start a game since 2018 that has come from the transfer portal.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney stubbornness to adjust to the new landscape of college football by using the transfer portal to bring in top talent is an obvious problem when it comes to Clemson’s success in recent years. And if Saturday’s 34-3 loss to Clemson is any indication, we could see even more struggles this season from them.

