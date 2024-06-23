John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Texas Longhorns starting quarterback Quinn Ewers began his college football career with the Ohio State Buckeyes where he signed out of high school. Ewers ultimately transferred after just one season with the Buckeyes, but it sounds like he still enjoyed his time in Columbus.

During a recent appearance on the RG3 and The Ones podcast with Robert Griffin III, Quinn Ewers made it clear that he enjoyed his experience with Ohio State and learned a lot from head coach Ryan Day and current NFL star C.J. Stroud.

“I mean, I learned a whole lot through coach (Ryan) Day,” Ewers said on RG3 and The Ones, according to On3. “You know, that whole quarterback room, we had some good quarterbacks in that room. And just learning from them being like the new guy coming I mean, I came in the middle of fall camp up there. So that’s like all I knew. That’s what college football was for me, was just fall camp. So you know, going into that was definitely tough.

“And, you know, I learned a lot from CJ and how to prepare for games and whatnot, and it was just, it was a good experience, but at the end of the day, just wasn’t the right fit for me.”

Ultimately, Ewers decided to transfer from Ohio State to Texas following his freshman season. But it sounds like he still values the time that he spent with the Buckeyes.

[On3]