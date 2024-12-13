Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

The Texas Longhorns are gearing up to host the Southern Methodist University Mustangs in the new-look College Football Playoff. As successful as the Longhorns have been this season, there’s been a bit of a quarterback controversy hanging over them all year.

Veteran Quinn Ewers has taken the bulk of the team’s starts under center, but when he was down with an injury Sophomore Arch Manning dazzled in his place. Many fans have called for Manning to take the full-time job following inconsistent play from Ewers returning from injury.

With Ewers having a season of eligibility remaining, there was a chance that he might decide to return to play another season. Now, we have Texas’ decision on how they’ll handle Manning and Ewers should the latter return to college.

“Quinn Ewers is reportedly “debating” on returning to college football and forgoing the NFL Draft yet again. However, Texas is reportedly ‘ready”’ to move on to Arch Manning next season, which would prompt Ewers to enter the transfer portal.

“Many NFL scouts reportedly believe Ewers could ‘benefit’ from another year in college. Ewers has one more year of eligibility left and it most likely will be spent with another Top-10 team. The Longhorns QB has a DECISION to make,” reported NFL Rookie Watch.

It’ll be interesting to see what Ewers decides to do.