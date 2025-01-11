John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

When it comes to his playing future, Quinn Ewers has made up his mind.

The Texas Longhorns quarterback is done with college football after the conclusion of this year’s Playoff. Ewers spoke to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, the network’s ace college football insider, about his playing future.

There’ve been lots of rumors about Ewers and his future in the sport. Some suggested that he could transfer, potentially to Notre Dame. But Ewers put those questions to bed in an exclusive interview with Thamel for the network.

“Do you expect to play college football?” Thamel asked Ewers.

“No,” Ewers emphatically said. “I don’t.”

From his completion on 4th & 13, facing his former school, his playing future and more, Quinn Ewers sits down with @PeteThamel before the Longhorns face the Buckeyes 🤘 pic.twitter.com/r06pz6mKSu — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) January 10, 2025

Ewers said he “hasn’t paid attention” to any of the noise that’s been made around him and his future in college football. Those aforementioned transfer rumors apparently haven’t gotten back to the Texas star. He’s made a convincing case, no doubt.

Ewers is likely head to the pros then if he’s not playing college football. With Carson Beck staying in college, deciding to go to Miami, that means that’s one fewer quarterback for him to worry about getting taken over him.

Ewers has been discussed as a potential first-rounder this season. His injuries may give teams pause, but he’s shown plenty of great ability and poise when he needs to.

Ewers and the Longhorns play the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Cotton Bowl Friday night. It could be Ewers’ final college game if Texas can’t beat the Buckeyes.