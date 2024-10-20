Syndication: Austin American-Statesman

The Texas Longhorns made a shocking change at quarterback during the team’s loss to the Georgia Bulldogs, but it sounds like starter Quinn Ewers understood the move.

With the Longhorns trailing 20-0 in the second quarter and Quinn Ewers struggling, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian chose to replace Ewers with backup quarterback Arch Manning.

Manning did not perform very well, completing 3-of-6 passes for just 19 yards while accounting for -1 yards on the ground. He played just two drives before Ewers was inserted back into the game after halftime.

After the game, Sarkisian said that he replaced Ewers because his “eyes weren’t where they needed to be.”

Ewers offered his own reaction to the move and seemed to agree with the assessment that he needed a chance to calm down.

“I mean, it seemed like I did,” Ewers said after the game according to ESPN. “I came out after, second half, and put a couple of good drives together, but it’s definitely a weird position to be in, for sure. … I felt good. I thought I was making some of the right decisions. Obviously missed a couple here and there. But it’s tough.”

Despite the change, Sarkisian made it pretty clear after the game that Ewers would be the team’s starting quarterback going forward.

“Quinn’s our starting quarterback,” Sarkisian said after the game.

“I appreciate the fact that we’re fortunate enough to have a backup like Arch that can come into the game and provide a spark in some sense, but at the end of the day, Quinn’s our starter,” Sarkisian continued.

Sarkisian acknowledged that Ewers did struggle, but he didn’t think the struggles were all on him.

“Quinn’s our starter, but I think we’ve got to do a better job around him,” Sarkisian said. “I think he would tell you he can play better, but we’ve got to coach better. Everybody’s got to be better for our offensive football team to perform better.”

We’ll have to see how the Longhorns perform the rest of the season.

[ESPN]