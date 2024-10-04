Credit: Austin American-Statesman

Arch Manning has stepped up to the plate for the Texas Longhorns. After Texas’s starting quarterback Quinn Ewers went down with an injury early in the season, the team looked to Manning who more than delivered, keeping the Longhorns undefeated and in the thick of the SEC title race.

Manning has started two games in place of Ewers and put up impressive numbers, going for 538 passing yards and four touchdowns. In total, the sophomore has played in four games, tallying 901 yards passing, nine touchdowns, and only two interceptions.

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian has loved the effect that his quarterbacks have on each other.

“I think the rapport that he and Quinn have with one another has led to a lot of his success because I think he’s very coachable. he wants to learn, and he can learn from others,” Sarkisian told prominent sports media personality Jim Rome.

This is a surprising development considering that two quarterbacks performing well typically leads to controversy and frayed relationships. Sarkisian’s experience as a head coach looks like it has been invaluable in keeping the locker room together.

The truth is the Longhorns will be in good shape in whichever direction they go in this season. Ewers hasn’t been a slouch either.

Ewers has posted 491 passing yards and eight touchdowns in his limited availability so far this season.

The Longhorns have a bye week to get Ewers healthy and ready to go ahead of their matchup with the Oklahoma Sooners.