Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch

Earlier this week, news broke that Ohio State Buckeyes superstar wide receiver Jeremiah Smith had been offered more than $4.5 million to transfer from Ohio State to a different program. And his head coach recently spoke up about those offers.

During a recent interview on Dan Patrick Show, Ryan Day was asked point-black about the $4.5 million offer that Jeremiah Smith reportedly received to leave Ohio State, and the Ohio State head coach opened up a bit about how difficult it is to keep a roster together in college football.

“I think the first thing is you have to bring in great people and great families. But you also have to value them and try to do everything you can to get what they deserve and what’s fair,” Day said on the show.

“But there’s also something to be said about being around a program like ours. You think if it’s all equal, we’ll have a chance to get our share of guys. But it is different, there’s no question. I think as coaches we’re all looking for more guidelines on this, everything is so gray right now.”

Day went on to call for enforcement of the rules regarding NIL and tampering, pointing out that there are rules, but nobody is really enforcing them.

“I think one of the big issues that we have across the board in college football is enforcement. You know some of the stories of some of the things that have gone on maybe in the last couple of years, but enforcement is really strained right now. Until we start enforcing some of these rules, like you said, people can just call someone’s agent or someone’s parents and offer them a certain amount of money,” Day said.

If there’s one thing Day would change about college football, it’s the enforcement of these rules.

“That’s one of the things, to me, that I think we have got to get addressed in college sports and college football. Because now, there’s virtually none, and it’s gotten worse as time has gone on,” Day said.

Day seems to be doing well in the current system, however, as Ohio State just led the Buckeyes to the national championship.

We’ll have to see if Ohio State can repeat as champions next season.