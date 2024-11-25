Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Ohio State Buckeyes have not had success against their archival Michigan Wolverines in recent years, losing each of their last four matchups against Michigan.

But it sounds like defensive end Jack Sawyer wants to change that.

Jack Sawyer has not beaten Michigan in his entire Ohio State career, but he passed over a chance at the NFL and returned to Ohio State this season to pursue that goal.

He admitted that it’s been “tough” to lose that game three consecutive times, but he’s committed to earning a victory this year with his head coach Ryan Day.

“It’s been tough. It’s tough what I had to see (Ryan Day) go through. I’ve said it to him 1,000 times — I’ve committed to him 1,000 times over. I love Coach Day to death. There’s no one I want this win more for than him and his family and the brothers I go to battle with every day,” Sawyer said according to Eleven Warriors.

“The stuff that we’ve had to go through the last three years is nonsense. We can’t wait to get out there and play this next week,” he continued.

The Buckeyes will be the decided favorites on Saturday, entering the game as more than three touchdown favorites.

Ohio State has had a dominant season this year, winning 10 of 11 games with the lone loss coming by one point on the road against the top-ranked Oregon Ducks.

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

Michigan, meanwhile, is just 6-5 after losing head coach Jim Harbaugh and a significant portion of the roster from last year’s national championship team.

Still, a game like this is always closer than the records would seem to indicate.

[Eleven Warriors]