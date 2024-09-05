Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch

There were some pretty significant changes to college football this offseason and it sounds like Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day is a big fan of them.

This season, the NCAA allows coaches to communicate with one player on the field through an in-helmet radio. Teams are also now permitted to use a tablet on the sideline to show footage from previous plays. After one game with those new rules in place, Ryan Day is certainly a fan of the changes.

“You can kind of see what’s going on during the game and get a feel for exactly what you’re seeing. That is new,” Day said according to Marcus Hartman of The Dayton Daily News.

“You didn’t really have that before. You’re really relying on the guys up in the box to give you information. Your eyes can sometimes deceive you down in the field.

“Now you’re able to confirm what you think you saw, make adjustments, and have the communication to the players in that moment, so that was good.”

It was a strong debut for the second-ranked Buckeyes on Saturday as they trounced the Akron Zips by a final score of 52-6 to open their season.

