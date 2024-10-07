Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch

A prominent Ohio State Buckeyes football coach shared some political misinformation on social media this weekend, and people are not happy about it.

Over the weekend, Ohio State Buckeyes wide receivers coach Brian Hartline re-shared a post on his Instagram story that criticized Joe Biden and Kamala Harris for their response to Hurricane Helene with blatant misinformation while claiming that Democrats “hate Americans.”

The post has since been deleted, but the prominent Ohio political blog The Rooster shared a screenshot of the since-deleted post on social media.

Ohio State wide receivers coach Brian Hartline celebrated the big win over Iowa by claiming Democrats hate America on Instagram Stories: pic.twitter.com/4rrEv5JUau — The Rooster (@rooster_ohio) October 6, 2024

“This week the Biden-Harris Democrat administration approved:

– $8.7 billion in aid for Israel

– $8 billion in aid for Ukraine

– $567 million for Taiwan

– and only a $750 one time emergency assistance payment for American victims Hurricane Helene.

– Dems hate Americans,” the post re-shared by Hartline read.

It’s worth noting that the information in this post was misleading.

While Hurricane Helene victims will be eligible to receive $750, that money is only to help with some immediate needs that people may have and is not the only assistance the victims receive.

FEMA addressed this misinformation on its website.

“This is a type of assistance that you may be approved for soon after you apply, called Serious Needs Assistance. It is an upfront, flexible payment to help cover essential items like food, water, baby formula, breastfeeding supplies, medication and other emergency supplies,” FEMA wrote on its website.

“There are other forms of assistance that you may qualify for to receive and Serious Needs Assistance is an initial payment you may receive while FEMA assesses your eligibility for additional funds. As your application continues to be reviewed, you may still receive additional forms of assistance for other needs such as support for temporary housing, personal property and home repair costs.”

As a result, the post sparked outrage on social media, with one person even calling for him to be fired.

“I think he should focus on football and stay away from politics,” one person wrote on X.

“Maybe Ohio State should encourage their coaches to not spread misinformation?” another person wrote.

“It is unfortunate that someone like this spreads lies and misinformation,” another person said.

“This is completely out of line for someone who so publically represents the University to make such a blatantly political statement as this,” another person wrote.

“He should be fired,” another person added bluntly.

Clearly, people were not happy about this misinformation from Hartline.

[The Rooster]