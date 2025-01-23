Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch

As Ohio State celebrated its win over Notre Dame in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game, the Buckeyes received news that one of their former star recruits is leaving the program.

One day after Ohio State ended its 2024 season with a national title, cornerback Calvin Simpson-Hunt announced he was entering the transfer portal.

Now we know where the redshirt freshman is heading, with 247Sports’ Chris Hummer reporting that he has signed with Baylor.

Ohio State DB transfer Calvin Simpson-Hunt is expected to transfer to Baylor, @mzenitz and I have learned for @247Sports. He was a top 100 recruit in the 2023 class.https://t.co/Bwi8EzGq87 pic.twitter.com/lVeLlgXS9g — Chris Hummer (@chris_hummer) January 23, 2025

Simpson-Hunt will have three years of college eligibility remaining upon joining the Bears.

A former 4-star prospect, Simpson-Hunt ranked as the No. 7 cornerback and No. 89 overall player in the 2023 class. But despite his stature as a star recruit, the Waxahachie, Texas, native saw limited playing time during his career in Columbus, with his decision to transfer ultimately not coming as a surprise.

After appearing in just five games as a true freshman, Simpson-Hunt qualified for a redshirt season. He appeared in nine games during Ohio State’s national championship-winning season in 2024, with most of his playing time coming on special teams.

Appearing in 14 games over the course of his two seasons with the Buckeyes, Simpson-Hunt ultimately tallied four total tackles.

Barring any changes, returning senior Davison Igbinosun and junior Jermaine Matthews Jr. are slated to be the Buckeyes’ top returning cornerbacks in 2025.

