On Saturday evening, the Ohio State Buckeyes landed yet another superstar wide receiver as four-star wide receiver Phillip Bell announced his commitment to the Buckeyes, joining the team’s top-ranked 2025 high school recruiting class.

For Bell, his commitment to Ohio State is a dream come true.

“I liked Ohio State going into that visit because it was one of my dream schools growing up, but that first visit just made my feelings and interest in them even stronger,” Bell told On3. “It hit home when I got the offer.

“As a little kid, I was watching Ohio State and it was a school I dreamed of playing for. It was one of those 2-3 schools I grew up watching, and the more I visited, the more I liked them. On my official visit is when I knew 100%. I had a great official visit to USC after that, and I liked them a lot too, but I knew it was Ohio State.

“The visits I had there felt different. Since they offered, they just kept recruiting me, showing me different parts of the program, they gave me a good feeling and that is what led me to Ohio State.”

The announcement obviously led to a lot of reactions on social media.

Bell will hope to become the next great Ohio State wide receiver, joining players like Marvin Harrison Jr., Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave, and Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

