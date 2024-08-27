Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch

Ohio State Buckeyes five-star freshman wide receiver Jeremiah Smith is one of the most high-profile prospects in the 2024 freshman class, and it sounds like he is going to have a chance to make an impact for the Buckeyes in his very first game at the college level.

On Tuesday, Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day made it clear that Jeremiah Smith would be among the team’s starters when the team’s offense takes the field for their season-opener against the Akron Zips this weekend.

According to Ohio State beat writer Dan Hope of Eleven Warriors, Day was asked whether or not the five-star wide receiver would be on the field for the first snap of the game as the team opens the season, Day gave a rather direct answer.

Asked if he expects Jeremiah Smith to be on the field for the first snap on Saturday, Ryan Day gives a succinct response: “Yes.” He says Brandon Inniss is “right there” with Emeka Egbuka, Carnell Tate and Smith and all four wide receivers will play. — Dan Hope (@Dan_Hope) August 27, 2024

“Yes,” Day said bluntly.

Not only was Smith the highest-rated wide receiver prospect in the 2024 high school recruiting class, but he was also the consensus top player in the class overall, as well. He chose Ohio State on signing day over schools like Miami, Florida State, Florida, and Georgia.

Smith has been drawing high praise throughout the spring and preseason camp, and it sounds like he’ll have a chance to shine in his first game at the college level.

[Dan Hope]