The Notre Dame Fighting Irish made the National Championship Game. But just like so many others, their coaching staff could feel some attrition following their loss to Ohio State.

Defensive coordinator Al Golden has emerged as a contender for the open Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator job. The Bengals fired Lou Amarunso after they failed to reach this year’s NFL Playoffs.

So now, Cincy has cast its net for the coveted position and Golden is a familiar name to the organization.

On3’s Pete Nakos reported on Tuesday night that he is expected to become the next defensive coordinator for the Bengals.

Before he leapt to South Bend, Golden actually worked with the Bengals. He served as the team’s linebackers coach from 2020 to 2021. He then joined the Irish under the same position and assumed the defensive coordinator role this past season.

Notre Dame ranked in the Top 5 in several categories and allowed the fewest passing yards per game in FBS this season

Golden’s Irish were fierce on defense, and he clearly made a big enough impression on everyone. They played their tails off during the playoff as well and there’s talent all over the field.

The Bengals and the Irish both hope to move on and put their shortcomings behind them. The Irish don’t have much to hang their heads over, but they’re still after that elusive national championship. Notre Dame succeeded in many areas they hadn’t in previous winters, but in a playoff world, you’re after one thing. And if you don’t get it, it’s tough to swallow.

Nevertheless, we’ll see if Cincy makes their move on Golden and brings him back aboard. The Bengals fell just shy of the playoffs, but hope that 2025 provides better fortune.