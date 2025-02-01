Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The spring game is a longstanding tradition for the Nebraska Cornhuskers, like other top programs throughout the country, allowing fans to watch a live scrimmage during the spring following spring practice. But it sounds like Nebraska is planning to cancel their spring game this year.

During a recent press conference, Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule announced that the team was likely to cancel their annual spring game this season as a result of other teams trying to poach his players and encourage them to enter the transfer portal.

“The word ‘tampering’ doesn’t exist anymore,” Rhule said Saturday at his midwinter news conference according to ESPN. “It’s just an absolute free open common market. I don’t necessarily want to open up to the outside world and have people watch our guys and say, ‘He looks like a pretty good player. Let’s go get him.'”

Rhule said that it “doesn’t make a lot of sense” to give other programs the opportunity to scout his roster and see if there are players they might like to try to poach and sign themselves.

“I dealt with a lot of people offering our players a lot of opportunities after that,” Rhule said. “So you go out and bring in a bunch of new players and showcase them for all the other schools to watch? Doesn’t make a lot of sense to me.”

Rhule said the move would be about “protecting the roster” and retaining his best players.

“Guys are being compensated now, and you’re putting money behind some people, a whole other set of parameters,” Rhule said. “Yet at the same time you have to get good. Honestly, to me, it’s about protecting the roster and protecting through that portal period.”

It’s certainly an interesting approach from Rhule. We’ll have to see if other teams decide to follow.