The Purdue Boilermakers football program had an abysmal season this year. Purdue finished the season 1-11 and secured zero victories in conference play.

Naturally, this nightmare season resulted in a head coach vacancy. That vacancy has now been filled, according to one college football insider.

“UNLV’s Barry Odom will be next coach at Purdue, source told (Action Network HQ). 1st reported by (Ross Dellenger). Odom was 19-8 past 2 years w/Rebels,” reported Brett McMurphy on Sunday.

Fans reacted to the news on social media.

“Big win for Purdue. Odom has been excellent at UNLV,” one fan said on Twitter.

“UNLV back to the cellar where they belong,” another fan added.

“Explains the performance on Friday already had one foot out the door,” one fan said, referencing how UNLV lost its conference championship game.

“Oh man that’s an impossible place to consistently win at,” one fan said of Purdue.

“Wow… dude has to have the biggest pair for wanting the PURDUE job,” one fan added.

“I know Odom needs to cash in his chips (pardon the Las Vegas reference), but Purdue? He’s been fired once at a P5 already and needs to get this one right. I figured once Gundy was brought back at Oklahoma State he’d stay another year and see what pans out in ’25,” one fan added.

It’ll be interesting to see if Odom can bring success to Purdue.