It’s been a difficult season for the Michigan Wolverines, particularly on the offensive side of the ball, and it sounds like the team has decided to make a significant coaching change as a result.

On Tuesday evening, Michigan Wolverines head coach Sherrone Moore officially announced that the team has decided to part ways with offensive coordinator Kirk Campbell.

“After a thorough assessment of our offense, I made the decision to relieve Kirk Campbell of his duties and move in a different direction,” said Moore in a statement according to On3.

“This was a decision that I felt was in the best interest of our football program. I want to thank Kirk for his hard work and dedication to the university, Michigan Football and our student-athletes. I wish him well in his future coaching endeavors.”

The move comes even despite a surprising upset victory over the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes over the weekend.

Michigan will conduct a national search for Campbell’s replacement. In the meantime, however, tight ends coach Steve Casula will serve as the team’s interim offensive coordinator.

While the move was sudden, the Michigan offense struggled immensely this season.

The Wolverines failed to score more than 20 points in eight of their 12 regular season games.

It’s not clear who the team will choose to target as their new offensive coordinator, but there is a lot of room for optimism regarding the offense going forward after the team landed a commitment from top-ranked high school quarterback Bryce Underwood last month.

We’ll have to see how the Michigan offense looks going forward.

