Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

The UNLV Rebels are currently 3-0 with a good chance to ultimately make the College Football Playoff, but it sounds like they have just lost their starting quarterback due to a contract dispute.

In a post on social media on Wednesday morning, UNLV starting quarterback Matt Sluka announced that he is refusing to play the remainder of the season with the team due to promises from the team that were “not upheld after I enrolled.”

“I committed to UNLV based on certain representatives that were made to me, which were not upheld after I enrolled,” Sluka said in a post on social media.

“Despite discussions, it became clear these commitments would not be fulfilled in the future. I wish my teammates the best of luck this season and hope for the continued success of the program.”

Sluka will not play the remainder of the season, redshirting to preserve this year of eligibility. He will presumably transfer from the program following the season.

This is obviously a big blow to what was a promising season for UNLV.

UNLV has already beaten four Power Four opponents this season – the Houston Cougars and the Kansas Jayhawks.

The team has a big game against Fresno State this week that could help determine whether or not it makes the College Football Playoff at the end of the season.

