Mack Brown is one of the most accomplished coaches in the entire country, but it sounds like the North Carolina Tar Heels have decided to let him go.

As first reported by Matt Zenitz of 247 Sports, the North Carolina Tar Heels have made the decision to fire legendary head coach Mack Brown.

“Mack Brown has won more games than any football coach in UNC history, and we deeply appreciate all that he has done for Carolina Football and our University,” North Carolina athletic director Bubba Cunningham said in a statement to 247 Sports on Tuesday.

“Over the last six seasons – his second campaign in Chapel Hill — he has coached our team to six bowl berths, including an Orange Bowl, while mentoring 18 NFL draft picks. He and his wife Sally have done an outstanding job supporting the Carolina community …”

Brown had previously indicated that he planned to return next season and would not retire. But in a shocking turn of events, it seems like the school had other plans.

Brown is one of just three active coaches in college football who has won a national championship, leading the Texas Longhorns to a title back in 2005.

Needless to say, the shocking decision to fire him led to a lot of reactions on social media.

“WOW. Why not wait one week?” one fan wrote on X.

“Can’t say I disagree with the decision, but Brown did lead UNC to their best six-year stretch this century. Still feels like they were underwhelming with the QB play they had for much of his tenure,” another fan added.

“In his second stint at North Carolina, Brown is 44-32. The Tar Heels are 6-5 this year,” one fan pointed out.

“Ouch. He could have just ‘retired’ next week anyways,” someone else wrote.

“Well then. I thought Brown would leave on his own accord. I guess UNC really wanted him to retire,” another fan added.

“What a brutal end to Mack’s career, would’ve thought they’d let him retire or step down,” someone else wrote.

The 74-year-old head coach will lead his team one last time this weekend in a rivalry showdown with NC State.

