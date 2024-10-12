Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

89-year-old Lee Corso is still part of the ESPN College GameDay pregame show, but it sounds like he’s facing a bit of a concerning situation that will keep him from making an appearance on the show this week.

ESPN’s Rece Davis announced on Friday night that Corso will miss the second consecutive College GameDay show this week as a result of an illness.

Davis said that Corso is feeling better from last week, but is still a bit under the weather and is unable to join the rest of the crew.

While it doesn’t sound like the illness is necessarily all that serious, any illness is concerning for someone of Corso’s age, so the news led to a lot of reactions on social media.

“That’s tough. Wishing all the best for Lee. I know his health has been a lingering issue & I hope he indeed gets back to full strength,” one fan wrote on social media.

“We’re not getting the whole story on this,” another fan speculated.

“Prayers Lee get well soon,” another fan said.

“He needs to retire,” a fan added.

“Coach, please retire,” another fan agreed.

“Sad day that Corso won’t be there! Was really hoping to see him put on the Duck head” another fan said.

College GameDay will broadcast live from Eugene, Oregon this week for the Big Ten showdown between the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes and the No. 3 Oregon Ducks.

Corso will be sad to miss it.

[Zachary Neal]