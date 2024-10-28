Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

The Michigan Wolverines are seemingly back to their thuggish ways.

After defeating their archrival Michigan State Spartans on Saturday night, Michigan struggled again to keep things about football. A video was shared to social media that appears to show Michigan running back Kalel Mullings brutally stomping on a Michigan State staff member after the Michigan sideline rushed the field and got aggressive with Michigan State players.

Mullings is garbage. Stomping on an MSU staff member pic.twitter.com/0SY62Z8My5 — SpartanD4L (@d4_spartan) October 27, 2024

Fans reacted to the latest in Michigan’s long list of dangerous extracurriculars.

“Two years ago MSU players were demanded to be put in jail and covered wall-to-wall for what happened in the tunnel After Mullings clear-as-day stomps on MSU personnel, no stories remotely near the top or even on Freep, Detroit News or MLive’s pages,” one fan said on Twitter.

“If Mullings was stomping anyone kick em off the team,” one fan added.

“Kalel Mullings is a former LB playing RB, that CTE that doctors will be looking at in 15 years doesn’t let him make the decisions anymore Saw a 5’8 staffer doing nothing and had to attempt to kill him in front of hundreds of witnesses,” one fan added.

“Okay but in all seriousness I really don’t think law enforcement needs to get involved with Kalel Mullings in what appeared to be him mercilessly beating the [expletive] out of a small defenseless staffer and/or ball boy,” one fan said.

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

“Lucky he wasn’t charged with assault,” one fan added.

“The ann arbor police will find the msu staffer guilty of something,” one fan added.

It’s unbelievable that Michigan keeps getting away with this sort of behavior, if this is really how things went down, it’s for the authorities to step in.