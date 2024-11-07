Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

The Texas Longhorns are in the middle of a campaign for the college football playoff, but college football programs can never afford to stop looking to the future.

For Texas, that means setting quarterback Arch Manning up to lead the Longhorns to the national championship. According to head coach Steve Sarkisian, Manning’s supporting cast for the future just took a major blow.

ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported that wide receiver Johntay Cook was leaving stepping away from the Longhorns program mid-season.

“Once-touted WR Cook leaves Longhorns. Latest here from ⁦(Max Olson) and me,” reported Thamel on Thursday.

“We have nothing but respect for he and his family,” Sarkisian said of the situation. “We wish him the best of luck in his future endeavors.”

Manning will certainly miss Cook’s presence, as he wasn’t just any run-of-the-mill wide receiver. Cook came out of high school as 247Sports’ third-ranked wide receiver in the entire country.

Fans reacted to the shocking news on social media.

“Johntay Cook leaving Texas mid season is an extremely short sighted decision. Even if you hate it, ride the wave, get more catches and transfer in December. You lose your value by sitting out,” one fan said on Twitter.

“Sark has lost control of the locker room,” one fan added.

“Texas run out of money?” one person wanted to know.

“Should’ve been at Oregon anyway,” one fan added.

Hopefully, the Longhorns will be able to get Manning more help via the transfer portal, otherwise, this move may end up hurting his draft stock.