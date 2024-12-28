Nov 2, 2024; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Ole Miss Rebels helmet during the game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mississippi won 63-31. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

The Ole Miss Rebels are set to undergo some drastic changes next season, losing star quarterback Jaxson Dart to the 2025 NFL Draft on Friday.

In a social media post on Friday, Dart announced his intention to enter the draft, thanking

“I really and truly came of age at this great university,” Dart wrote in a post on social media. “All of this being said, we have unfinished business. I CAN’T WAIT to put on that #2 Ole Miss jersey for one last ride with my guys before beginning preparation for the 2025 NFL Draft. As always, I promise to leave every ounce of what I’ve got on that football field one last time for Ole Miss. THANK YOU and Hotty Toddy!”

As you can see in this statement, Dart will be playing in the team’s upcoming matchup against Duke in the Gator Bowl.

After that, it will be preparing for the 2025 NFL Draft for Dart, who is perhaps quietly coming off a career-best season at Ole Miss, throwing for 3,875 yards and 25 touchdowns and only six interceptions.

In a year where there perhaps isn’t a true standout quarterback in the draft, we could potentially see someone like Dart jump up draft boards should he have a good pre-draft process.

A great game in the Gator Bowl would also help Dart, perhaps setting himself apart from some of his peers like Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward in the draft class.

Currently, most project Dart to be around the No. 3 quarterback in the draft class behind the likes of Ward and Sanders. But again, these things always change depending on numerous factors leading up to the draft.

Dart has always had the talent. But perhaps the biggest question mark about Dart has been his ability to show up in big games and remain consistent when it matters most.

Notably, Dart and Ole Miss appeared destined to make it into the College Football Playoff before a loss to Florida late in the season. In that game, Dart had multiple interceptions, which largely threw his team out of the game.

Dart has some work to do when it comes to proving some of his critics wrong. But clearly, Dart has all the makings of an NFL quarterback at the next level.

