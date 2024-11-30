Georgia coach Kirby Smart hands the governor cup to Georgia offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69) after Georgia won a NCAA college football game against Georgia Tech in overtime in Athens, Ga., on Friday, Nov. 29, 2024. Georgia won 44-42.

The Georgia Bulldogs entered their Week 14 game against their in-state rivals, the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, with everything to lose when it comes to their CFP chances. And when it came time for both teams to take the field, they indeed almost did just that.

For much of the game, Georgia didn’t resemble the team that a large portion of college football fans were calling the best team in the SEC and potentially the whole country, going into the second half facing a 17-point deficit.

However, they would crawl back into the game in the fourth quarter, scoring 21 points in the quarter to send the game to overtime.

From there, the two teams would trade blows in a way that no other two teams have all season long. It took eight overtimes, but Georgia was ultimately able to come away with a 44-42 victory to keep their CFP hopes alive.

CLEAN OLD FASHIONED 8️⃣ UGA COMES BACK TO WIN IN 8OT‼️ pic.twitter.com/QpMIXjgJLi — ESPN (@espn) November 30, 2024

Fans had plenty to say about the game that most are now calling the best game of the year so far on social media.

“In EIGHT overtimes Georgia WINS!!! Incredible battle,” one fan wrote.

“What a game. College Football is the best,” wrote Big Cat of Barstool Sports.

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

“Best game of 2024. Got a ton of respect for the way Georgia Tech competed tonight,” wrote another fan.

With the win, Georgia moves to 10-2 on the year and avoids a potentially resume-destroying loss to their rival.

While their CFP ticket isn’t exactly punched yet, it should make them a hard team for the CFP committee to ignore. Even if they do lose in the SEC championship game, which they have already clinched an appearance in.

[ESPN]