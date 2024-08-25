Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Colorado Buffaloes and head coach Deion Sanders have barred a reporter from asking questions during press conferences for an undisclosed amount of time after “a series of sustained, personal attacks on the football program and specifically Coach Prime.” And Sanders addressed that situation a little bit this week.

During a recent press conference, Deion Sanders was asked about negative questions, and he certainly did not hold back in his response as he made it clear that he isn’t fueled by negative questions, but they tell him something about the person asking them.

“I’ve never read an article or a comment and said, `Oh, that’s gonna make me go harder.’ I’m gonna go hard regardless, but that comment just allowed me to know where you stand,” Sanders said according to Fox News.

“So, that’s the only differential of the thing. It doesn’t propel me. Where I came from propelled me. How I grew up propelled me. Like, you know, being an African American, one of few that’s a head coach in college football, that kind of stuff propels me. It’s not what you say. That lets me know where you stand.”

Sanders and the Buffaloes are preparing for the upcoming 2024 college football season after finishing with just a 4-8 record last year.

[Fox News]