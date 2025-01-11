Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Over the past two years, Deion Sanders has revitalized the Colorado Buffaloes program, turning it from arguably the worst Power Five program in the nation to a team on the brink of a College Football Playoff appearance this season. But it sounds like his run with the team could be coming to an end.

According to a report from Las Vegas Raiders beat writer Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, it sounds like Deion Sanders now wants out of Colorado and has his eyes on another job.

Bonsignore cited an anonymous source close to the situation who said that Sanders has reached out to the Raiders via one of his associates to express interest in the head coaching vacancy.

“He has a very strong interest in the job,” the source told the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

It’s not clear whether or not the Raiders have a mutual interest in potentially hiring Sanders, but this report does seem to confirm that Sanders is looking to leave Colorado.

Of course, the report does go against what Sanders has said publicly.

During a recent interview with Good Morning America, Sanders said he would only consider jumping to the NFL and leaving Colorado if it meant he could coach his sons at the next level.

“The only way I would consider, is to coach my sons,” he told GMA, highlighting both Shedeur and Shilo Sanders according to On3. “Not son. Sons.”

He also reiterated that he is quite content with the Buffs.

“I love Colorado. Now, I love my Buffaloes. I love everything that we’re building,” Sanders added. “I love everything that we’re doing and I love Boulder, Colorado. I do.”

But despite his words, it sounds like he is indeed interested in leaving the program this offseason.