Aug 31, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; The Oregon Ducks opening game helmet has added a #5 sticker in honor of Khyree Jackson before the game against the Idaho Vandals at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-USA TODAY Sports

More than ever, college football is resembling the minor leagues, and while it’s great that players are finally being compensated for putting their bodies on the line for multimillion-dollar institutions, it comes with a lot of pressure.

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore has revealed his own personal battle with the pressures of being the quarterback for a major program.

“Early in my college career, I found myself struggling deeply: I was depressed,” Moore wrote in a March 3 letter to Gov. Tina Kotek, per oregonlive.com. “The pressure and expectations that come with playing quarterback at a high level felt overwhelming at 18. Around that same time, my mother was diagnosed with cancer.

“Watching her endure chemotherapy while I tried to stay focused on school and football challenged me mentally and emotionally. It was heavy in ways that are difficult to put into words.”

“In my life, what made the difference was support,” Moore wrote. “Support from my friends, love from my family, and access to the resources I needed to get better. As a young Black man and athlete, reaching out for help can often feel like climbing an uphill battle. It required vulnerability and trust, and I was fortunate to get the care I needed.”

The Oregon standout also touched on how mental health has affected him both on the football field and away from it.

“I recently challenged my teammates to lead beyond the field and use our platform to support people who feel voiceless. Leadership is not just about what we do on Saturdays — it is about who we stand up for every day. As a quarterback, I am expected to lead, stay composed, and carry responsibility for my team.

“Learning how to care for my own mental health made me a better leader, teammate, and student. I know what it feels like to struggle in silence. I also know what it feels like to be supported and to come back stronger. That support saved me.”