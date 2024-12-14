Mark Peterson/Pool via USA TODAY

As great as the year is going for President-elect Donald Trump, he has had to survive two assassination attempts this year on the campaign trail. Hopefully, Trump’s security detail is beefed up moving forward, because he’ll be close to someone with a violent history.

Trump tweeted on Friday that he plans to attend the Army-Navy football game.





“Will be going to the Army/Navy Game tomorrow to root on these fantastic young men. Should be a great game. See you there! DJT”

This announcement was followed up with reports that Vice President-elect JD Vance invited Daniel Penny to Trump’s suite.

“Daniel Penny, the veteran who was acquitted of negligent homicide in the subway choking death of Jordan Neely, has been invited by Vice President-elect JD Vance to join Donald Trump’s suite at the Army-Navy football game in Maryland on Saturday.”

The nation reacted to the news that someone with a murky past was attending the event with Trump on social media.

“Not liking the idea that all these heroes are in the same location at the same time,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“If he’s blinded enough to fall into their MAGA bro trap, I don’t feel sorry for when they inevitably chew him up and spit him out,” one fan added.

“I approve. Daniel Penny is a hero. People shouldn’t be afraid to step in and defend people against aggressive humans no matter that human’s mental state,” one fan added.

“In the mostly liberal New york City, he was found not guilty by a jury who had all the facts. Daniel Penny actions were never under question. They were heroic, to stand up for what is right & protect the weak. I’m glad JD Vance invited him to the army navy football game,” one fan wrote.

Hopefully, the Secret Service is overprepared for the event.