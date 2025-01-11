James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

The college football world lost an absolute legend on Friday evening as longtime Colorado Buffaloes head coach Bill McCartney passed away at the age of 84 years old.

On Friday evening, Colorado announced that Bill McCartney – affectionately known as “Coach Mac” – had passed away after a battle with dementia.

McCartney took over as the head coach at Colorado in 1982 where he remained until his retirement in 1994, never serving as the head coach anywhere else.

During his time leading the team, McCartney led the Buffaloes to a 93-55-5 record which included the 1990 national title – the only national championship in the history of the Colorado football program.

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Bill McCartney, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend, who left this world peacefully at the age of 84 after a courageous journey with Dementia,” McCartney’s family said in a statement.

“Our father surrendered his life to Jesus at 33 years old setting a trajectory for our family and many others. We share his faith in Jesus and truly believe our Dad has been reunited in Heaven with his beloved bride and our Mother, Lynne Marie.”

“Coach Mac touched countless lives with his unwavering faith, boundless compassion, and enduring legacy as a leader, mentor, and advocate for family, community, and faith,” McCartney’s family’s statement continued. “As a trailblazer and visionary, his impact was felt both on and off the field, and his spirit will forever remain in the hearts of those he inspired.

“While we mourn his loss, we also celebrate the extraordinary life he lived and the love he shared with everyone around him. We are grateful for the outpouring of prayers and support during this time and ask for privacy as we navigate this difficult moment.”

It’s safe to say that his legacy will never be forgotten by the Colorado Buffaloes and college football community.