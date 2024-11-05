Jan 8, 2024; Houston, TX, USA; The 2024 CFP logo on the field before the 2024 College Football Playoff national championship game between the Michigan Wolverines and the Washington Huskies at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Things can get testy in collegiate athletics, especially in football. However, it’s always important to keep in mind that the athletes are developing young men and should always be treated as such.

Unfortunately, sometimes coaches miss the mark. That was the case with University of Lousiana-Monroe assistant coach Cameron Blankenship, who went ballistic on the sidelines at one of his players and had to be held back by another player from doing something that may have cost him his career.

A video of the incident made the rounds on social media.

Holy hell, ULM assistant Cameron Blankenship loses his absolute mind, and that was close…pic.twitter.com/CVuiLaSCrv — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) November 2, 2024

Fans reacted to the embarrassing display.

“I don’t care what a STUDENT-athlete does, there is nothing that calls for this reaction and harassing response to their player. If that coach is willing to do this on the sidelines of a televised game, I can only imagine what happens at practices when the cameras aren’t on,” one fan said on Twitter.

“Feel really bad for the player. Good gosh. That coach better be glad that player didn’t allow himself to follow through with a typical natural reaction to that trash,” a fan added.

“Redshirt sophomore. Didn’t play at all last season. I’ll bet that coach harasses him at every practice. Poor kid looked shell shocked. What a bully!” one fan added.

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

“They have to fire him for this right? Clearly he needs at least a LOA,” one fan added.

“Fired on the spot if I was Head Coach, quit acting like a baby,” one fan added.

“I’m not against tail chewing but this is not the way to do it. He shouldn’t have been fired on the spot,” one fan added.

“Somebody needs to be looking for a new job,” a fan added.

This is the kind of thing that has no place in sports, and it’s a good thing that as a society we aren’t accepting shenanigans like these anymore.