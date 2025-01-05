Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

The 2024 season did not end the way the Clemson Tigers had hoped as they suffered a loss to the Texas Longhorns in the first round of the College Football Playoff last month.

After the loss, it sounds like the team is making some changes to the coaching staff.

According to a report from Pete Nakos of On3, Clemson has decided to fire defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin from his current position with the team, though he could transition to a different role.

“Clemson’s Wes Goodwin is not expected to return to the staff as defensive coordinator in 2025, multiple sources tell

[On3 Sports]. He could return as an analyst,” Nakos said in a post on X, the social media website that was formerly known as Twitter.

Goodwin took over as the defensive coordinator for the Clemson Tigers after the departure of Brent Venables, who left to become the head coach at Oklahoma back in 2022.

However, since taking over the role, Goodwin has had mixed levels of success.

In 2023, the Clemson defense was strong and Goodwin was even nominated for the Broyles Award, given annually to the nation’s top assistant coach.

This year, however, that was a different story as the unit struggled throughout the season, particularly against stronger teams.

It’s not clear who Clemson intends to target to replace him, but it is clear that the team thought they needed to make a change.

We’ll have to see who ultimately takes over the team’s defensive coordinator duties ahead of next season.

