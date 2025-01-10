Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

In the past, top college quarterbacks were forced to leave college football early to pursue lucrative paychecks in the NFL. However, with the NCAA’s new rules allowing players to profit from their name, image, and likeness, that is no longer the case. And that’s never been more clear than Carson Beck’s decision to sign with the Miami Hurricanes.

After initially declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft last month, former Georgia Bulldogs starting quarterback Carson Beck reversed course, choosing instead to return to college and explore opportunities through the transfer portal before ultimately deciding to sign with Miami.

This decision to return to school most likely came due to a combination of a disappointing season, a late-season injury, and the fact that he is set to receive a major chunk of money from Miami.

Pete Nakos of On3 Sports reported that Beck was likely to become “one of the highest-paid transfers in college football history” upon selecting his next team. And it certainly appears that was the case.

Beck is set to earn $4 million during his one year with Miami, which Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald points out is actually more money than Tennessee Titans starting quarterback Will Levis made in his base contract this season.

“The Fox affiliate in Miami reports that UM’s contract with Carson Beck is a one year, $4M deal. As perspective, former second round pick Will Levis made $950,000 base as Tennessee Titans starting QB this season,” Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald shared in a post on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

In fact, Beck is set to make more next year with the Georgia Bulldogs than Brock Purdy, Bo Nix, Justin Fields, Aidan O’Connell, Cooper Rush, Mason Rudolph, or Tyler Huntley made last year, all of whom starting at least one game in the NFL.

Clearly, times are changing. Now, all eyes will be on how Beck performs in his new chapter with the Hurricanes, especially given the sheer amount of money he will be receiving.