Barbara Perenic/Columbus Dispatch

The Ohio State Buckeyes can’t seem to catch a break these days. After losing their fourth consecutive game to their archrival Michigan Wolverines, fans clamored loudly for head coach Ryan Day to lose his job.

In a cruel twist of fate, it appears that if the Buckeyes were to lose any coach, it’d likely be the one fans wanted to stay more than anyone.

“Ohio State co-OC/WR coach Brian Hartline has interviewed for the West Virginia opening,” reported On3 on Wednesday.

REPORT: Ohio State co-OC/WR coach Brian Hartline has interviewed for the West Virginia opening, per @CMAnderson247👀https://t.co/81Vzf4a3x8 pic.twitter.com/ikfljiCN5m — On3 (@On3sports) December 11, 2024

Fans reacted to the news that the Buckeyes may lose Hartline, who is almost inarguably the best in the business when it comes to developing wide receivers.

“Please god please please god I’m begging you please based West Virginia god,” one Michigan fan wrote on Twitter.

“Please no. Absolutely not. Best Wide Receiver coach in the country,” one Ohio State fan added.

“Well if osu loses against Tennessee he’ll be interviewing for the opening in Columbus,” one fan added.

“I don’t see it happening tho since they’re in the playoffs, same with PSU OC I don’t see them jumping ship weeks before playoffs start,” one fan added.

“Would be a solid hire for WVU,” added another fan.

If Hartline leaves Ohio State it could have disastrous effects on the Buckeyes roster as their receivers may hit the transfer portal.