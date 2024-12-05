Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Six-time Super Bowl champion Bill Belichick is not coaching this season, but it sounds like he’s eyeing a return to the sidelines – possibly with a college team.

Last week, the North Carolina Tar Heels fired national champion-winning head coach Mack Brown, and it sounds like Bill Belichick is a candidate to replace him.

According to a report from 247 Sports, Bill Belichick actually already interviewed for the head coaching vacancy this week.

“Six-time Super Bowl champion Bill Belichick interviewed for the head coaching vacancy at North Carolina this week, Inside Carolina first reported Thursday. He’s among a group of candidates the Tar Heels have spoken with since firing Mack Brown on Nov. 26, a list that Inside Carolina reports includes Tulane head coach Jon Sumrall and Georgia defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann, among others. Inside Carolina first reported Sunday the initial contact between Belichick and UNC officials,” Grant Hughes of 247 Sports wrote on Thursday.

Belichick is not the only coach with NFL experience that the program is targeting.

Last week, Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, who is a North Carolina alum, confirmed that the school has reached out to him to gauge his interest.

While Belichick has an extensive history as a coach throughout the NFL, he has never coached at the college level.

Currently, Belichick is serving as an analyst for ESPN, regularly joining ESPN’s ManningCast for Monday Night Football.

It’s widely expected that Belichick will try to return to coaching following the season, whether it’s in the NFL or at the college level.

We’ll have to see whether or not these talks between him and North Carolina progress further.

