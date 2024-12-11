Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

It’s hard to argue there’s been a better coach in NFL history than Bill Belichick. Along with star quarterback Tom Brady, Belichick led the New England Patriots to six Super Bowl Championships.

The Patriots didn’t have the same success after Brady left the organization, and Belichick parted ways with the organization not long afterward, with many attributing most of the success he had to Brady’s stellar play.

Now, the coach is out to prove that he was and still is a force to be reckoned with, according to one NFL insider.

“Chapel Bill: six-time Super-Bowl-winning head coach Bill Belichick is finalizing a deal to become the new head coach at North Carolina,” reported ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Wednesday.

Chapel Bill: six-time Super-Bowl-winning head coach Bill Belichick is finalizing a deal to become the new head coach at North Carolina, sources tell me, @PeteThamel and @ClowESPN. Belichick is going back to school, to where his father served as an assistant coach in the 1950s. pic.twitter.com/tcx7x00Alp — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 11, 2024

Fans reacted to the news on social media.

“Love the move Anyone doubting his ability to recruit young talent hasn’t been paying attention lately,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“Between Deion and Belichick, coaches are making otherwise irrelevant college football teams appointment television,” one fan added.

“Bill winning a Naty in college football will cement him as the best coach in history,” one fan added.

“Oh man he’s gonna regret this decision,” speculated one fan.

It’ll be interesting to see if Belichick can propel the Tar Heels to national success.