Syndication: Austin American-Statesman

Even though Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning has spent the first two seasons of his college career behind Quinn Ewers on the depth chart, he is still one of the most marketable players in the country. As a result, it looks like he has signed a new endorsement deal.

This week, RedBull announced that they had signed an endorsement deal with Arch Manning.

The iconic energy drink company announced the news with a post on Instagram which included a video of Manning tossing a football up in the air, taking a sip of RedBull and then throwing a perfect spiral through the middle of a target.

“target locked, wiiings secured,” the caption of the video said.

Manning is set to take over as the starting quarterback of the Texas Longhorns next season after the departure of previous starter Quinn Ewers, who announced last week that he would be leaving the team and entering the 2025 NFL Draft.

While Manning has spent his entire career up to this point behind Eqers on the depth chart, he has still seen the field plenty of times in meaningful moments throughout his career.

This season, Manning started two games in Ewers’ absence due to injury. Once Ewers returned, Manning was utilized in special packages that highlighted his athleticism and ability to make plays with his legs. This included the College Football Playoff showdown with the Ohio State Buckeyes on when he picked up a crucial first down on a fourth-and-1 play.

Clearly, RedBull saw some marketing potential for the star quarterback.