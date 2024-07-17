Syndication: Austin American-Statesman

When Texas Longhorns starting quarterback Quinn Ewers decided to return to the Longhorns for another season, many speculated that young star quarterback Arch Manning would choose to transfer to seek immediate playing time elsewhere. But Manning chose to stay, and one SEC quarterback thinks that was the best move for him.

Missouri Tigers quarterback Brady Cook roomed with Arch Manning at the Manning Passing Academy earlier this summer, and he developed a strong relationship with the Texas quarterback.

“I was able to room with Arch down at the Manning Passing Academy,” Cook said Tuesday at SEC Media Days according to On3. “So we had some great conversations, and I just love how he’s handled everything. He’s smart, man. He’s a smart dude. He’s a good dude.”

After getting to know Manning at the camp, he came to the realization that the decision not to transfer was the best move for Manning.

“I think he’s doing the right thing,” Cook said. “He’s learning so much from Quinn right now, and he’s already so talented. He already has so much knowledge of the game. His mentors, we don’t even have to go through that list. So he’s already so smart. He’s in a great spot. For him to be able to learn from Quinn for another year, bounce ideas off of him, collaborate together and play together, that’s huge for him.”

Cook and Manning will not meet on the field this season as Texas and Missouri do not play each other this season, but it’s clear they’ve developed a relationship with each other.

[On3]