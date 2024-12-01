Sep 30, 2023; Stanford, California; Stanford Cardinal and NFL former quarterback Andrew Luck stands on the sidelines. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Andrew Luck is returning to Stanford football, but in a different capacity. The former Cardinal is set to become the program’s general manager.

The 35-year-old told ESPN that the newly created role puts him atop the program. The duties include managing the coaching staff, roster management, staff recruiting, and student-athlete experience.

Luck was one of the top quarterbacks to ever play at Stanford, so what he did on the field was admirable. But more than a student of the game, he was a student of academia as well.

He even embraced the term “Nerd,” which was slapped on him as his face was displayed on the cover of Sports Illustrated ahead of his 22nd birthday. Luck told Scott Ostler of the SF Gate, “There could be worse things than a nerd.”

That’s because Luck’s ability to think outside the box was second to none. He was advanced for his age in his classes at Stanford in the architecture program.

Luck’s former head coach, Jim Harbaugh, said that he would learn so fast, you’d only have to tell him something once.

Must be nice.

Being on the campus in Palo Alto is unique, too. Luck’s former advisor, John Barton, said he was more nationally known than on campus. The Stanford way had everyone concentrating on education. Barton told Grantland that he couldn’t remember anyone starting a conversation with Luck about football.

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

“Maybe I’m proud of being a nerd,” Luck said in September 2011.

The knowledge factor isn’t one of ego, either. Despite asking questions and wanting to know everything, Luck just wants to understand.

The nicest guy the game has ever seen. 💯 pic.twitter.com/O2vcQqNgm2 — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) August 25, 2019

Luck went on to have a strong NFL career with the Indianapolis Colts, earning four Pro Bowl selections across six seasons after replacing the iconic Peyton Manning. However, when Luck retired, it was hardly one of celebration. It was too early. For him, for his teammates. For his fans. The sports world was shocked.

When Luck delivered his farewell speech, he was shaking. But it was the right decision, even if it was a difficult one to make. Riddled with injuries, chronic pain, and rehab, Luck had a conversation with his wife, Nicole, and his playing career was over.

After he retired, he concentrated on being a dad. His daughter, Lucy, was born that November at Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital.

After some philosophical questions and therapy, Luck returned to the Bay Area in 2022 to Stanford to pursue his master’s degree in education — he wanted to get back into football in coaching.