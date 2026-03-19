Miami (OH) RedHawks react to a layup made in the second half of a NCAA men’s basketball game between the Miami RedHawks and Buffalo Bulls, Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026, at Millett Hall in Oxford, Oh.

The Mimai RedHawks, much to the surprise of pretty much everyone, have proved to be one of the controversial topics in college basketball this season. The RedHawks finished the regular season as the only remaining undefeated team in men’s Division I.

However, after being upset by the UMass Minutemen in the quarterfinals of the MAC tournament, many fans and pundits felt that the RedHawks were undeserving of an at-large bid to the NCAA tournament despite thier 31-1 record, on account of their paltry strength of schedule.

Miami would up receiving an at-large bid and opened up tournament play with an 89-79 win over the SMU Mustangs in the First Four in Dayton, Ohio, its first quad 1 win (and opportunity) of the season. The win silenced any talk that mid-majors aren’t deserving of the chance to compete in the NCAA tournament.

“We’re not really focused on proving whether we belong, honestly,” sharpshooter Eian Elmer said after the game, per Local12. “Everybody in the locker room thinks we do. I just think if anything, we’re just going to go out there, play our hardest, and have fun.”

“The message I gave our guys before the game was they should leave no doubt with who the more attacking team was,” head coach Travis Steele said. “I thought that was very evident from the jump ball all the way to the end of the game.”

The Redhawks are slated to face the Tennessee Volunteers in the round of 64 on Friday at 4:25 ET.