Mar 21, 2024; Spokane, WA, USA; Auburn Tigers head coach Bruce Pearl during practice at Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Auburn Tigers men’s basketball coach Bruce Pearl is one of the most outspoken coaches in America when it comes to conservative views.

Recently, Vice President Kamala Harris created headlines by tabbing Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her 2024 vice presidential running mate.

The duo will face Donald Trump and Ohio Senator J.D. Vance in the General Election this November.

Needless to say, Pearl won’t be voting for Harris and Walz, apparently due to Walz taking a photograph six years ago with Minnesota Congresswoman Ilhan Omar.

“They say a picture paints 1000 words!” Pearl wrote on Twitter, the social media platform currently marketed as X. “The Democratic VP candidate says he looks forward to getting out the vote with Ilhan Omar! That says enough for me!”

The post didn’t sit well with some Tigers basketball fans.

“Season ticket holder here,” one X user wrote. “Got tickets for Maui and travel arrangements for every other away game that’s been announced. This is racist. You need to stop. I’ve loved watching your basketball teams and spending thousands of dollars doing so has been money well spent. Please STOP!”

One user wanted the Tigers coach to focus on winning basketball games. “Alright bro just worry about beating Yale in the tournament,” one fan posted.

However, not all of the feedback on the post was negative.

“Agree, Coach Pearl!!!” wrote one user.

[@CoachBrucePearl]