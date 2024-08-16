Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Vikings had a quarterback issue after J.J. McCarthy injured his meniscus. Fortunately, the Vikings have done the work to try and cover that void up.

Minnesota signed a deal with the well-traveled Matt Corral to join the team. Corral, formerly a standout at Ole Miss, joins the Vikings after a stint with the New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers.

Adam Schefter reported the details of the deal on X, the website formerly known as Twitter.

“Vikings placed QB J.J. McCarthy on season-ending injured reserve and, in a corresponding move, signed former Panthers QB Matt Corral,” Schefter wrote.

Corral is unique, in the sense that even though he was drafted in 2022, he’s yet to see the field in the NFL. To this date he has no recorded regular season stats with either the Panthers or the Patriots. So, if he ever has to see the field in 2024 with Minnesota, it will be his first official action as an NFL quarterback. Prior to entering the NFL, Corral was quarterback for the Ole Miss Rebels of the Southeastern Conference.

Sam Darnold is expected to be Minnesota’s starting quarterback in Week 1.

