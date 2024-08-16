Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Vikings signed quarterback Matt Corral on Friday. Minnesota made the move to sign the veteran quarterback after losing rookie J.J. McCarthy this week.

McCarthy, a standout at Michigan, went down with a meniscus injury that will cause him to miss the entire 2024 NFL regular season. Sam Darnold is expected to be the team’s starter, but obviously, now they need insurance. Hence, signing Corral.

Adam Schefter reported the details of the deal on X, the website formerly known as Twitter.

“Vikings placed QB J.J. McCarthy on season-ending injured reserve and, in a corresponding move, signed former Panthers QB Matt Corral,” Schefter wrote.